Citizens take cover as police clash with armed groups in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/IVAN MEDINA

Municipal police in action during clashes between armed groups with federal forces on the streets of Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/IVAN MEDINA

The head of Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection confirmed on Thursday the capture of the son of notorious cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Loera in the Mexican city of Culiacan.

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 28, was arrested at a house along with three other people by a 30-member patrol of the National Guard and the Ministry of National Defense, according to Alfonso Durazo.