Director of the company XE Ingenieria Medica Fernando Aviles (L) presents a suit to work with COVID-19 patients, in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jose Mendez

Mexico has recorded more than 60,000 deaths from over 550,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since a pandemic was declared in late February, according to the health authorities on Saturday.

The Secretariat of Health reported a total of 60,254 deaths and 556,216 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with 5,928 of them recorded on Saturday.EFE-EPA