Mexican authorities found nearly 5,000 bodies in more than 3,000 clandestine graves - most of them in the states of Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Sinaloa and Jalisco - between 2006 and the first half of August 2019, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's administration said Friday.
Those figures are sharply higher than an estimate in September of last year by the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), Mexico's equivalent of an ombudsman's office, which said that around 1,300 clandestine graves containing nearly 4,000 bodies had been discovered between Jan. 1, 2007, and Aug. 30, 2018.