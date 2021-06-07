The national president of the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), Mario Delgado (C), celebrates during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/CARLOS RAMIREZ

Sunday's midterm legislative and local elections in Mexico were seen as a referendum on President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose party managed to retain its majority in the lower house, although it will have to depend much more on its allies.

According to preliminary results from the National Electoral Institute, the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) was the winner of the largest elections in the country's history to select the Chamber of Deputies, 15 of 32 state governors, 30 local congresses and more than 1,900 municipalities.

Morena is projected to get about 35 percent of the votes, which is equivalent to between 190 and 203 of the 500 seats in the lower house.