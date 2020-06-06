Protests against alleged police brutality broke out in Mexico on Friday amid the Covid-19 pandemic following the death of a construction worker who was arrested for not wearing a face mask in public in Jalisco state.
Mexico seethes with anger after man dies in police custody
Dozens of people protest in the vicinity of the Jalisco State Prosecutor General's Office demanding the release of the people detained during the riots generated in the historic center of the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 05 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco
Masked protesters attack the US Embassy in Mexico City on Friday, 5 June 2020. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez
Dozens of people protest in the vicinity of the Jalisco State Prosecutor General's Office demanding the release of the people detained during the riots in the historic center of the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, 05 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco
Dozens of people protested in the vicinity of the Jalisco State Prosecutor General's Office demanding the release of those arrested a day earlier during the riots in the historic center of the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco state (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco
Protests against alleged police brutality broke out in Mexico on Friday amid the Covid-19 pandemic following the death of a construction worker who was arrested for not wearing a face mask in public in Jalisco state.