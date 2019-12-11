President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference on Dec. 10, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico, where officials will sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal that replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (C) joins House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (2-L) and other House Democratic lawmakers during a news conference on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R) takes questions from the news media beside House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (L) and other House Democratic lawmakers during a press conference on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (R) join Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the National Palace in Mexico City on Tuesday, Dec. 10, for the signing of the amended US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Representatives of the governments of Mexico, the United States and Canada gathered here Tuesday to sign a revised version of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which includes the modifications agreed upon between the White House and congressional Democrats in Washington.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looked on as the document was signed by his government's lead negotiator, Jesus Seade, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.