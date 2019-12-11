Representatives of the governments of Mexico, the United States and Canada gathered here Tuesday to sign a revised version of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which includes the modifications agreed upon between the White House and congressional Democrats in Washington.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looked on as the document was signed by his government's lead negotiator, Jesus Seade, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.