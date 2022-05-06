An estimated 250,000 people are due to descend on Miami this weekend for the Formula One Grand Prix, which is set to generate $400 million for the city.
After three years of negotiations, Miami Gardens secured the deal to become the 11th US circuit to host a Grand Prix, an honor it shares with the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway — home of the iconic Indie 500 Nascar race — and the notoriously fast track in Austin, Texas, the Circuit of the Americas.
The city in Florida promises to offer the glamor of Monaco and shift money at record levels.
(...)