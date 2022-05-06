British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team and his physiotherapist and assistant Angela Cullen arrive at the paddock during the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, USA, 05 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing during an interview in the paddock during the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, USA, 05 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

British Formula One driver Lando Norris of the McLaren F1 Team in the paddock during the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, USA, 05 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of the McLaren F1 Team walks through the paddock during the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, USA, 05 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Spanish Formula One driver Carlos Sainz of Scuderia Ferrari walks through the paddock during the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, USA, 05 May 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

An estimated 250,000 people are due to descend on Miami this weekend for the Formula One Grand Prix, which is set to generate $400 million for the city.

After three years of negotiations, Miami Gardens secured the deal to become the 11th US circuit to host a Grand Prix, an honor it shares with the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway — home of the iconic Indie 500 Nascar race — and the notoriously fast track in Austin, Texas, the Circuit of the Americas.

The city in Florida promises to offer the glamor of Monaco and shift money at record levels.

(...)