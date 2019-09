A still image dated Sept. 2, 2019, and made available by the National Fisheries Association of the Bahamas on Sept. 3 shows a flooded street in the Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian's slow passage over that Atlantic archipelago. EPA-EFE/NATIONAL FISHERIES ASSOCIATION OF THE BAHAMAS

Volunteers fill boxes with goods at Greater St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida, USA, on Sept. 3, 2019, (photo issued on Sept. 4, 2019). Those supplies are to be sent to the Bahamas to support those affected by Hurricane Dorian. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

A handout aerial view taken by Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater forward-deployed four MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew in support of search and rescue and humanitarian aid in the Bahamas on Sept. 2, 2019, while Hurricane Dorian hovered over the northern part of that archipelago. EPA-EFE/Petty Officer 3rd Class HUNTER MEDLEY/COAST GUARD HANDOUT

Eelen Ross and her daughter Karla Ross fill a box with goods in Greater St Paul, Coconut Grove, Miami, Florida, USA, on Sept. 3, 2019, (photo issued on Sept. 4). Those supplies are to be sent to the Bahamas to aid those affected by Hurricane Dorian. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Two churches in the community where immigrants from the Bahamas first settled in Miami are mobilizing relief aid for victims of Hurricane Dorian and plan to send it via seaplane in the coming days.

Weather permitting, one of these aircraft capable of taking off and landing without an airport on Wednesday will fly a first shipment containing donations gathered in a recent collection drive.