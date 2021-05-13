This undated photo shows dead mice in New South Wales, Australia. EFE/NSW farmers Association/FOR USE ONLY WITH ACCOPMANYING ARTICLE/NO SALES

An uncontrollable plague of mice, considered one of the worst in recent decades in Australia, has for weeks destroyed crops and pushed the country's farmers to the limit after they suffered from devastating back-to-back fires, droughts and floods.

The mice appear everywhere: cupboards, ceilings and walls of houses. They also run around the beds, as farmers spend hours setting traps or cleaning the dead bodies of the animals, according to various videos and photos published on social media.

Farmers in rural New South Wales and neighboring Queensland, have to cope with the contamination of their animals' food and the increase in infections of leptospirosis, an infectious disease transmitted through water mixed with the rats’ urine.

"It is an economic and health crisis. From the contamination of food and water by mice, to the diseases they spread, this pest is affecting more than crops, not to mention the stress it causes," Danica Leys, executive director of the Association of Rural Women of the region said earlier this week.

To combat the plague, farmer must invest nearly more than $13,000 in rat poison to cover a 1,000 hectare area before starting to grow crops.