People wade in the water on a beach in the southeastern Mexican resort city of Cancun on Oct. 7, 2018, a day before Hurricane Michael passed to the east between the southeastern tip of Mexico and the western tip of Cuba on a northerly path that is projected to take the storm to the Florida Panhandle. EPA-EFE

An image provided on Oct. 7, 2018, by the Miami-based National Hurricane Center that shows the forecast track of Michael, which on Oct. 8 strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane. EPA-EFE/National Hurricane Center

People cover themselves from the rain before the arrival of Tropical Storm Michael in Havana, Cuba, 08 October 2018. Cuban authorities decreed the first phase of the hurricanes protocol in five west provinces, including Havana, before the storm hit the island. Michael was upgraded on 08 October from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to continue to strengthen. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

A handout photo made available by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on 08 October 2018 shows a Geo-Color satellite image of Hurricane Michael approaching the United States' coast. Michael was upgraded on 08 October from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to continue to strengthen. EPA-EFE/NOAA/HANDOUT

A view of the effects of a maritime depression resulting from Hurricane Michael in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, 08 October 2018. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

People cover themselves from the rain before the arrival of Tropical Storm Michael in Havana, Cuba, 08 October 2018. Cuban authorities decreed the first phase of the hurricanes protocol in five western provinces, including Havana, before the storm hit the island. Michael was upgraded on 08 October from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to continue to strengthen. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Michael, which is currently bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to western Cuba, strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

The NHC also said in that 11 am advisory that Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) by Tuesday or Tuesday night.

It is expected pick up some speed on Tuesday and then take aim the following day at the northwestern coast of Florida, the most populated state in the southeastern United States, prompting Gov. Rick Scott to declare a state of emergency for 26 counties in that region.

The NHC said Michael was currently packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers (75 miles) per hour with higher gusts.

The hurricane is centered 80 km south of the western tip of Cuba and 220 km east-northeast of the southeastern Mexican island of Cozumel and is moving to the north at a speed of 11 km/h.

The NHC is forecasting that the center of Michael will move northward near the western tip of Cuba on Monday afternoon and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday night.

The hurricane is then projected to head northward across the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and Tuesday night and make landfall in northwest Florida (in the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area) on Wednesday.

At present, a hurricane warning is in effect for the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio.

ims/mc