Microsoft will suspend all new sales of its products and services in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, the company said Friday.

The multinational added that it would work closely with the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom to stop “many aspects” of its business in Russia in line with tough sanctions the West has imposed on Moscow over President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine.

“Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia,” Microsoft president and vice chair, Brad Smith, said in a statement.

