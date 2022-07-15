The key to peace in the Middle East lies with ending Israel’s occupation of Palestine and recognizing the Palestinians’ right to self-determination, president Mahmoud Abbas told his United States counterpart Joe Biden on Friday.
At a joint press conference in the West Bank city of Bethlehem after a meeting between the two leaders, Abbas urged Biden to recognize the state of Palestine by “enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights and with ending the Israeli occupation of our land.”
