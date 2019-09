Migrant advocate Alejandro Solalinde speaks to EFE during an interview on Sept. 10, 2019, in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

A Mexican priest and activist who has been providing assistance to United States-bound migrants for nearly 16 years says President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is hampered on the immigration front by pressure from Washington.

After hearing first-hand for years about the grave dangers migrants face on their journey, Rev. Alejandro Solalinde opened his "Hermanos en el camino" (Brothers on the Road) shelter on Feb. 27, 2007, in the southern city of Ixtepec, Oaxaca state.