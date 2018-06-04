A migrant shows a picture of Soumaila Sacko, 29 and from Mali, during a farm workers protest for the death of one of their fellow laborers a West African man shot dead at the weekend as he gathered scrap metal in San Ferdinando (Reggio Calabria), southern Italy, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCO COSTANTINO

African migrant workers employed on farms in southern Italy went on strike Monday against the alleged murder of one of their colleagues, as seen in images released via epa.

The strike came after three migrants were shot at while they were collecting materials on Saturday night to build makeshift accommodation in an abandoned factory in San Calogero, in Italy's southern region of Calabria.

29-year-old Soumaila Sacko from Mali died, while one of his colleagues was injured in the incident.

Scores of African migrants who work on farms in the area carried portraits of Sacko to denounce his killing during Monday's strike action, which was called for by the UBS trade union.