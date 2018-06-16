A handout photo made available by NGO 'SOS Mediterranee' on 12 June 2018 shows some of the 629 migrants boarding rescue vessel 'Aqarius' in the Mediterranean. EPA-EFE FILE/KENNY KARPOV/SOS MEDITERRANEE

The Aquarius rescue vessel operated by NGO SOS Méditerranée passed the Spanish island of Majorca Saturday as it entered its seventh day at sea after rescuing 629 migrants, who are set to arrive in Spain after Italy and Malta refused to accept them.

The ship, with 106 immigrants on board, and another two ships belonging to Italy's Coast Guard and Navy carrying the remaining migrants rescued in the Mediterranean, are finally sailing in calm conditions, SOS Méditerranée volunteer Alessandro Porro told EFE.

"The life we have shown on board is what we have see in the last two years. True, everything is hopeless right now, without an end, but at least now Europe knows what is happening on the Mediterranean border," Porro said.

On Saturday morning, the convoy of ships was north of the Spanish Balearic Island of Majorca and a Spanish military ship welcomed them into the waters of Spain.

The NGO said many of the people on board had been feeling dizzy and seasick due to high waves and bad weather, which forced the ship to take a detour and pushed back its arrival to Spain.

The vessel is heading towards the eastern city of Valencia and has already passed the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia and France's Corsica.

The ship was expected to arrive in Valencia on Sunday.