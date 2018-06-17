The Italian vessel 'Orione' with 205 migrants on board arrives at the port in Valencia, Spain, 17 June 2018, after it escorted the 'Aquarius' rescue vessel to the Spanish coast. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

Some of the migrants traveling on board the 'Aquarius' rescue vessel wait to be attended on their arrival to the port in Valencia, Spain, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS CARDENAS

The Aquarius aboard which 106 migrants were traveling enters the port of Valencia, Spain, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BURQUE

A handout picture made available by 'Doctors Without Borders' shows migrants rejoicing in their last moments on board the 'Aquarius' rescue vessel before disembarking in Valencia, Spain, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MSF

A convoy of rescue vessels carrying 630 migrants who had been at sea for over a week arrived to Spain's eastern port city of Valencia on Sunday.

Italian Coast Guard ship Dattilo was the first to dock on Sunday, carrying 274 migrants, followed by the Aquarius, belonging to NGO SOS Méditerranée, with 106 passengers on board, and the Orione of the Italian Navy, which brought the remaining 250 people to Spain.

"After one week of uncertainty, the Aquarius finally docked in a safe port," NGO SOS Méditerranée tweeted.

The migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya on Jun 9 and had been at sea ever since.

On Monday, Italy and Malta refused to allow the Aquarius, which at that point had all 630 people on board, to dock at any of their ports.

The stand-off came to an end when the Spanish government offered to welcome the migrants.

Medical staff and other officials were on hand to welcome the new arrivals to Valencia.

According to the Red Cross, those who disembarked Dattilo were generally in a "good" or "acceptable" state of health given their stint at sea, and were "cheery, smiling and calm," despite being tired.

Women who were pregnant and some children were taken to hospitals, while the others were transferred to a center in the Valencian municipality of Cheste.

The Spanish government was granting the migrants permission to stay for 45 days on humanitarian grounds, a police spokesperson said.

After this period, the migrants would need to seek asylum or apply for residency in Spain, in accordance with immigration laws.

"8 days after fleeing the Libyan hell, these 630 people are finally safe and secure on land, in Spain, thanks to the Aquarius and to her crew of professional sailors, volunteer rescuers and humanitarian operators," SOS Méditerranée said upon Aquarius' arrival.