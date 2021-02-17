A group of people try to cross a police blockade after crossing the border from Brazil to Peru, in the town of Inapari, Madre de Dios, Peru, 16 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Pena

A migrant family react after a group of people tried to cross a police blockade when crossing the border from Brazil to Peru, in the town of Inapari, Madre de Dios, Peru, 16 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Pena

A pregnant woman is assisted after a group of people tried to cross a police blockade when crossing the border from Brazil to Peru, in the town of Inapari, Madre de Dios, Peru, 16 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Pena

A group of people try to cross a police blockade after crossing the border from Brazil to Peru, in the town of Inapari, Madre de Dios, Peru, 16 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Pena

A group of people try to cross a police blockade after crossing the border from Brazil to Peru, in the town of Inapari, Madre de Dios, Peru, 16 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Paolo Pena

Tension on the Peru-Brazil border boiled over Tuesday with incidents between the Peruvian authorities and a migrant caravan that tried to cross the checkpoint from Brazil.

According to witnesses in the Peruvian jungle region of Madre de Dios, a group of about 350 migrants breached the border crossing between the towns of Assis, Brazil, and Iñapari, Peru, in order to continue with their plan to cross the Andean country and march north.

Among incidents that resulted in police charging, tear gas and scuffles, the Peruvian police returned a large number of the migrants, mostly Haitians, but also citizens of African countries such as Sierra Leone, Senegal and Ivory Coast.

EFE-EPA