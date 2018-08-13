A handout photo made available by SOS Mediterranee on 13 August 2018 shows migrants being rescued by the NGO's rescue ship 'Aquarius' in the Mediterranean, 10 August 2018. EPA-EFE/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE/SOS MEDITERRANEE

The 141 migrants on board the Aquarius rescue vessels were well and with enough food and medical supplies to remain at sea for two weeks as they waited for any European country to allow the boat to dock, a doctor on the ship told EFE on Monday.

The majority of people were medically stable, according to physician David Beversluis, who told EFE there were no serious cases aboard the ship at this time.

"There are some who are weak and malnourished. In the initial days we had one person who was dehydrated, but they were treated," he said.

There were two pregnant women and five six-year-old minors aboard the Aquarius, the source said, pointing out the children were keeping themselves occupied by playing, though they were tired after a "long journey on a small boat" while "everything was new and strange for them."

The doctor on the boat, which is managed by the NGOs Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Méditerranée, said the rescued migrants had been asking what was going to happen to them.

He said everyone knew about the Aquarius' troubles in June when it ended up docking in the eastern Spanish port city of Valencia after Italy and Malta both refused to welcome the 630 people it was carrying.

"They know it's a complicated political situation and they know there could be a long wait," he said.

The vessel, in international waters since Friday, was currently near Malta waiting to see if any country would offer up a port.

MSF said Italy and Malta have refused permission to dock, while Spanish government sources told EFE the country was "not the safest port" for the Aquarius.

The European Commission said it was in touch with several members of the European Union and offered its diplomatic support to resolve the matter.

"We're going to continue negotiating with the authorities and asking European governments for a safe port," said Beversluis.