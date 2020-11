The city of Milan, Italy’s economic heart and capital of one of the country's worst-stricken regions by the second wave of coronavirus, has opened a new so-called Covid hotel to house asymptomatic patients unable to isolate at home.

Authorities in Lombardy, the first region in Europe to impose lockdown measures during the initial wave of the virus in spring, say the situation has become “critical” again, particularly in Milan, where Covid-19 was circulating uncontrolled.