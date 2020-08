Indian security personnel inspect the site where suspected militants attacked a police party on the outskirts in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security personnel inspect the site where suspected militants attacked a police party on the outskirts in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian policemen enter the premises of a residential house for a search after suspected militants attacked a police party on the outskirts in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security personnel inspect the site where suspected militants attacked a police party on the outskirts in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian Police wash the bloodstains of their slain colleagues after suspected militants attacked a police party on the outskirts in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian security personnel inspect the site where suspected militants attacked a police party on the outskirts in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 14 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Suspected militants shot dead two police officers and wounded one on Friday amid tight security arrangements in the troubled-region of Indian Kashmir on the eve of the country's Independence Day.

Police said the attack took place in the region's main city of Srinagar, where the slain officers were on security deployment.