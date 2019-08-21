Leader of Sudan's transitional council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan (R) is sworn in as the Head of the newly formed transitional Council at the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, 21 August 2019. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, leader of Sudan's Trans Military Council (TMC), has been sworn in as president of the Sovereign Council, an organism that will lead the transition to democracy.

The Council consists of five military leaders and five civilians as well as an eleventh member to be chosen by consensus.

The military representatives will govern for the first 21 months and the civilian leaders will rule for the remaining 18 months of the agreed transition period.

Al Burhan has headed the TMC since 13 April when he took over from Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf who resigned after only 24 hours of taking office.

Mounting civil unrest and the rejection of the opposition toppled the Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir regime on 13 April.

Al-Bashir, who took power after he led a coup in the oil-rich country in 1989, was deposed and arrested during the April military coup.

When Al Burhan took office he was accepted by the opposition and demonstrators because they considered he had distanced himself from the former dictator.

Since leading the TMC, though, he has been accused of using violence against protesters on 3 June which resulted in dozens of deaths on the streets of Khartoum.

He has also been overshadowed by the rise of General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti", vice chairman of the board but has often served as his de facto leader, both nationally and internationally.

Hemedti will also participate in the new Sovereign Council, whose formation was announced last night by board spokesman Shamsaldín Kabashi.

Lieutenant General Yaser al Ata and Brigadier General Ibrahim Yaber will also hold seats on the council.

Representing the political forces and civil groups, Aisha Musa, Hasan Sheikh Idriss, Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, Siddiq Tawer and Mohamed Hassan al-Ta'aishi have been nominated.

Meanwhile, the eleventh member is Rayaa Nicol Abdel Masih, a Christian woman, from the Ministry of Justice, who has been elected by consensus between civilians and the military.

It is planned that all of them take possession on Wednesday, at 13.00 local time (11.00 GMT), according to the agenda announced last night by Kabashi. EFE-EPA

az-fc/ch