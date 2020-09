Activists of Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Youth Wing shout slogans as they put black paint on a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping, with a garland of shoes put around it, during a protest against China, in Amritsar, India, 22 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

An Indian air force helicopter flies above the mountains near Leh, Ladakh, India 24 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Indian army trucks travel along a highway leading to Ladakh, in Gagangeer, Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 22 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

Border tension between India and China has spiked again amid allegations that Chinese troops carried out “provocative military movements” near a disputed Himalayan boundary in the eastern Ladakh sector, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a physical brawl in June.

Indian authorities have also closed the only surface link to Ladakh in India's extreme north, bordering the arid desert area of Aksai Chin in the Chinese province of Xinjiang. EFE-EPA