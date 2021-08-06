Jayde Riviere (L) of Canada in action against Lina Hurtig (R) of Sweden during the Women's soccer gold medal match between Sweden and Canada at Yokohama International Stadium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Yokohama, Japan, 06 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Stina Blackstenius (L) of Sweden in action against Jordyn Huitema (R) of Canada during the Women's soccer gold medal match between Sweden and Canada at Yokohama International Stadium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Yokohama, Japan, 06 August 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Aleksandra Miroslaw of Poland competes during the Women's Final in Sport Climbing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Dimitris Tosidis

Ryo Kiyuna of Japan in action during the Men's Kata Final Bout during the Karate events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021. EFE/EPA/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas celebrates winning the Women's 400m final of the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Julio la Cruz of Cuba (L) in action against Muslim Gadzhimagomedov of the Russian Olympic Compittee (R) during the Men's Heavy (81-91) Final Bout at the Boxing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021.EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Julio la Cruz of Cuba reacts after being declared the winner against Muslim Gadzhimagomedov of the Russian Olympic Compittee during the Men's Heavy (81-91) Final Bout at the Boxing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Three days after finishing last in the Tokyo 2020 women’s 200 meters final, Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran ahead to first place in the 400m to successfully defend her Rio 2016 gold medal with a 48.36 seconds mark.

Cuban boxer Julio La Cruz won the gold medal in the heavyweight category by unanimous decision against Russian athlete Muslim Gadzhimagomedov.

The Cuban fighter, accustomed to marrying sports and politics, celebrated with a military salute to honour the memory of the country’s revolutionary figure Fidel Castro, as he told the media. EFE

efe-lv/ks