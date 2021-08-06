Three days after finishing last in the Tokyo 2020 women’s 200 meters final, Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran ahead to first place in the 400m to successfully defend her Rio 2016 gold medal with a 48.36 seconds mark.
Cuban boxer Julio La Cruz won the gold medal in the heavyweight category by unanimous decision against Russian athlete Muslim Gadzhimagomedov.
The Cuban fighter, accustomed to marrying sports and politics, celebrated with a military salute to honour the memory of the country’s revolutionary figure Fidel Castro, as he told the media. EFE
efe-lv/ks