Britain's Prime Minster Boris Johnson (R) and his partner Carrie Symonds leave a polling station after casting their votes for the local elections in London, Britain, 06 May 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Britain's Prime Minster Boris Johnson (L) and his partner Carrie Symonds leave a polling station after casting their votes for the local elections in London, Britain, 06 May 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Britain's Prime Minster Boris Johnson (L) and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive at a polling station to cast their votes for the local elections in London, Britain, 06 May 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Scottish First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon leaves her house at the start of polling day in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, 06 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

Millions of people are voting in a raft of regional and local elections in the United Kingdom on Thursday with London’s mayor Sadiq Khan and Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon both looking to hold onto their posts.

Elections are being held for the devolved parliaments of Scotland and Wales, for the Westminster constituency of Hartlepool in northern England, the London mayorship and 143 English councils in what is being referred to as ‘Super Thursday’ in the UK.EFE

jm-jt