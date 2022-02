London (United Kingdom), 18/02/2022.- A mother pushes her child past a fallen tree brought down by strong winds during Storm Eunice in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. The UK's Met Office has issued a red warning 'danger to life' for Storm Eunice which is causing major disruption across most parts of the UK. (Reino Unido, Londres, Niza) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Sand hills are being made to protect beach tents against the high water on Scheveningen beach in The Hague, Netherlands, 17 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Bart Maat

People walk past a fallen tree brought down by strong winds during Storm Eunice in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

A fallen tree brought down by strong winds during Storm Eunice in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Damage to the O2 Arena roof caused by the wind at the O2 in London, Britain, 18 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Millions of people have been told to “stay safe” and travel networks have been disrupted as one of the worst storms in decades hits the United Kingdom.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning, meaning there is danger to life, warning Storm Eunice will bring “damaging and disruptive winds” for most of the UK.

(...)