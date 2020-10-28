An Indian couple pushes a hand cart at city market after the city eased the lockdown, in Bangalore, India, 04 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian migrant laborers wear masks and some cover faces with cloth as they crowed to get train tickets after the city eased the lockdown, in Bangalore, India, 04 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian migrant laborers wear masks and some cover faces with cloth as they crowed to get train tickets after the city eased the lockdown, in Bangalore, India, 04 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

Indian migrant laborers and their family members walks on the road leading to the highway in New Delhi, India, 18 May 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Indian migrant laborers walk on a connecting road to the highway to return to their villages, in New Delhi, India, 12 May 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

The eastern state of Bihar went to the polls on Wednesday in India's first elections since the Covid-19 crisis began, bringing out several issues in the wake of the pandemic, ranging from loss of jobs of migrant laborers, unemployment, farm distress, and alleged government apathy.

The novel coronavirus has shaped everything from voting protocol to poll promises, as millions of voters in Bihar elect their representatives to the 243-member legislative assembly in a three-phased electoral process.EFE

