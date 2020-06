People stop to photograph a mural of George Floyd while attending a peaceful march in downtown Oakland over the arrest in Minnesota of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Oakland, California, USA, 04 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Demonstrators get arrested on the Upper East Side by NYPD officers amid protests over the death in police custody of George Floyd, in New York, New York, USA, 04 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

Protesters walk across the Brooklyn Bridge during a demonstration over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in New York , USA, 04 June 2020. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The city of Minneapolis on Thursday bade farewell to George Floyd 10 days after his death, while a judge set bail at $1 million for three police officers implicated in the case.

Floyd's funeral will take place in Texas on June 9, but on Thursday a memorial service was held in Minneapolis, the city in which he had lived for the past few years and where he was killed last week, causing the United States’ largest racial justice protests of the 21st century. EFE-EPA