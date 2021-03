Protesters march through downtown Minneapolis on the first day of opening statements for the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was charged in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

A young girl holds a flag reading 'Black Lives Matter' (BLM) as protesters march through downtown Minneapolis on the first day of opening statements for the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was charged in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 29 March 2021. EFE-EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

About 200 people demonstrated Monday in Minneapolis after the first day of the trial against former police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering African-American George Floyd a year ago, to demand that he be brought to justice.

"We have to end white supremacy in the United States. The whole world and the rest of the country are watching," said one of the organizers of the demonstration led by social movement Black Lives Matter. EFE-EPA