Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree murder for his part in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man detained after allegedly paying for groceries with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Chauvin, who is white, was taken into custody after a third night of protests and violence in Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul.
Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced the arrest during a joint press conference with the state's governor, Tim Walz.