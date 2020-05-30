Members of the National Guard and Minnesota state police cordon off an area in Minneapolis on Friday, 29 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

Protesters face off with members of the National Guard and Minnesota state police in Minneapolis on Friday, 29 May 2020. EFE-EPA/Tannen Maury

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday on charges of third-degree murder for his part in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man detained after allegedly paying for groceries with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Chauvin, who is white, was taken into custody after a third night of protests and violence in Minneapolis and neighboring St. Paul.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced the arrest during a joint press conference with the state's governor, Tim Walz.