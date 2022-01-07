Cars drive past a billboard depicting the pictures of slain Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and general Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, and words reading in Arabic 'there is no place for occupation in the land of martyrs' at a street in central Baghdad, Iraq, 03 January 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Iranians take part in a ceremony marking the the second death anniversary of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani at the Mosallah Mosque in Tehran, Iran, 03 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

The Iranian government launched a missile exhibit on Friday to pay tribute to former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated two years ago by United States forces in Iraq.

Iranian officials have described the exhibition of three ballistic rockets as a display that proves the military capacity of the Islamic Republic.

The Qiyam, Dezful and Zolfaghar Basir missiles are on display for public viewing in the parking lot of the Mosalla Mosque in Tehran.

The Qiyam model, with a range of 800 kilometers, was used to attack the Ayn al Asad US military base in Iraq in January 2020 in retaliation for Soleimani’s assassination.

