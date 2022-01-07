The Iranian government launched a missile exhibit on Friday to pay tribute to former Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated two years ago by United States forces in Iraq.
Iranian officials have described the exhibition of three ballistic rockets as a display that proves the military capacity of the Islamic Republic.
The Qiyam, Dezful and Zolfaghar Basir missiles are on display for public viewing in the parking lot of the Mosalla Mosque in Tehran.
The Qiyam model, with a range of 800 kilometers, was used to attack the Ayn al Asad US military base in Iraq in January 2020 in retaliation for Soleimani’s assassination.
(...)