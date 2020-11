Signs at the main entrance for the biotech firm Moderna, are seen outside the company's Norwood facilities in Norwood, Massachusetts, USA 25 February 2020 (reissued 30 November 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

American Biotech company Moderna said it would on Monday submit its Covid-19 vaccine candidate for emergency regulatory approval in the United States and the European Union after preliminary analysis of late-stage testing showed an efficacy rate of 94%.

Moderna enlisted 30,000 participants in its Phase 3 clinical trial for the mRNA vaccine, including 196 cases of Covid-19, 30 of which were severe. The primary goal of the shot is to prevent Covid-19 symptoms. EFE-EPA

