A firefighter prepares Syringes with doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre set up at the fire station of Vailhauques, France, 23 December 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/Guillaume Horcajuelo

American pharmaceutical company Moderna is suing Pfizer and BioNTech for alleged patent infringement in the development of Covid-19 vaccines, the firm said in a statement Friday.

Moderna has accused pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German biotechnology partners BioNTech of copying its mRNA technology patented between 2010-2016, years before the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the Covid-19 pandemic," said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in the statement.

(...)