A handout photo made available by the World Economic Forum (WEF) shows a Special Address by Narendra Modi (on screen R), Prime Minister of India, to Klaus Schwab (on screen L), Founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF, on the occasion of the online edition World Economic Forum (WEF), in Davos, Switzerland, 28 January 2021. EFE-EPA/Pascal Bitz/World Economic Forum/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined India's support to other countries in fighting the coronavirus pandemic by sending vaccines and medical assistance during a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"By sending Covid vaccines to various countries and setting up infrastructure related to vaccination, India is saving the lives of the citizens of other countries," Modi told the Forum. EFE-EPA

daa/ia