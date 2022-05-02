German chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Indian counterpart, prime minister Narednra Modi, met in Berlin on Monday, to discuss a range of bilateral and global issues against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
In a joint statement after the intergovernmental consultations, the two leaders outlined the various ways in which they had agreed to deepen their bilateral relationship in areas concerning trade, migration, the environment and culture.
Scholz said that the talks were being held “in a dramatic global situation” due to Russia’s violations of the “fundamental principles of international law”, and repeated his appeal to Russian president Vladimir Putin to “end this war, end the senseless killing, withdraw your troops from Ukraine.”
(...)