Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Heads of State Council (SCO-HSC) Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, 16 September 2022. EFE/EPA/SERGEI BOBYLEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russia’s president Vladimir Putin that “now was not the time for war” but for dialogue and diplomacy.

“We have to achieve peace in the future,” he added during an encounter with Putin on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCS) meeting taking place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Modi listed challenges facing the world such as food and energy security.

