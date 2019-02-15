US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (2-L) during his meeting with European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels, Belgium, 15 February 2019. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) is welcomed by European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini ahead of their meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 15 February 2019. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

The European Union's top foreign policy chief and the United States secretary of state agreed Friday that the best way for Venezuela to return to constitutional order would be for elections to be held.

The EU's High Representative of Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and Mike Pompeo met in Brussels for talks in which they broached a range of topics, including transatlantic cooperation and working toward a "peaceful and democratic transition" in Venezuela, according to a statement from the EU's diplomatic service EUEA.

A senior EU official said the pair shared common ground on Venezuela, and that both the bloc and the US wanted to see an end to the crisis gripping the South American country and a return to constitutional order.

The sides agreed that the best way to restore constitutional order would be to hold elections, the same source said of the hour-long meeting between Mogherini and Pompeo.

Besides joint cooperation and the Venezuelan situation, the delegations also addressed the road to a political transition in Syria, peace in Afghanistan and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula ahead of an upcoming US-North Korea summit, the statement added.

"They also discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as EU-US cooperation in the Western Balkans, in particular following the entry into force of the Prespa agreement and the US support for the EU-facilitated Serbia-Kosovo dialogue," the diplomatic service said.

The Prespa agreement stipulates that the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia in order to put an end to a decades-long dispute with Greece over its name. A region in northern Greece is also called Macedonia.

Asked about the possibility of the US sending troops to Venezuela in light of the political crisis and humanitarian situation in the Caribbean country, the EU source said the bloc was in favor of military interventions and most of the countries in the region agreed.

The source said it would not be a military intervention that would bring about stability in the country.

The official said Tehran had not been on Friday's agenda, but it was impossible to talk about Syria without talking about Iran.

The duo "agreed to remain in contact on these issues," the EUEA said in its statement.

On Thursday, during a summit on the Middle East in the Polish capital Warsaw, Pompeo said his government would continue putting pressure on Iran, declaring it was not possible to achieve peace and stability in the region without confronting Tehran.