A protester adjusts his mask during a rally to abolish the anti-mask law in Hong Kong, China, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

A protester puts up anti-government posters on a wall during a rally to abolish the anti-mask law in Hong Kong, China, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Flames rise from barricades that were set on fire during a rally to abolish the anti-mask law in Hong Kong, China, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Paving stones that were pulled out from the sidewalk are strewn on the road as protesters face off with riot police during a rally to abolish the anti-mask law in Hong Kong, China, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Riot police react after a fire bomb was thrown at them by protesters during a rally to abolish the anti-mask law in Hong Kong, China, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters throw tear gas canisters back at riot police during a rally to abolish the anti-mask law in Hong Kong, China, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Riot police detain a protester during a rally to abolish the anti-mask law in Hong Kong, China, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Protesters hide behind a wall as they face off with riot police during a rally to abolish the anti-mask law in Hong Kong, China, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Riot police look at barricades during a rally to abolish the anti-mask law in Hong Kong, China, 20 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Thousands of Hong Kong protestors participate in an unauthorized march to denounce a recent anti-masks law during which roads were blocked, fires lit and Molotov cocktails were hurled at a police station.

The march, which began peacefully in the central neighborhood of Tsim Sha Tsui, also called for reforms to the Hong Kong Police Force which has been accused of using violent tactics to diffuse protests.