An undated handout photo made available by the auction house Sotheby's shows two employees hanging the work 'Le Bassin aux nympheas', by the French painter Claude Monet, painted between 1917 and 1919 and considered one of the most exceptional paintings by Monet that has hit the market in recent history, in New York, USA (issued 13 May 2021). EPA-EFE/Sotheby's / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photographic reproduction made available by the auction house Sotheby's shows the work "Le Bassin aux nymphéas", by the French painter Claude Monet, painted between 1917 and 1919 and considered one of the most exceptional paintings by Monet that has hit the market in recent history, in New York, USA (issued 13 May 2021). EFE/Sotheby's EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A water lily painting by Claude Monet was the star of the night at a Sotheby's auction held Wednesday in New York City, where it fetched $70.3 million, substantially exceeding the expectations of experts.

"Le Bassin Aux Nymphéas," painted between 1917 and 1919 by the French master, is considered one of the most exceptional paintings by Monet to hit the market in recent history, and had been given a value of about $40 million, a figure that was surpassed in the third bid.

Measuring one meter high and two meters wide, the oil painting from the artist’s famous water lily series is part of the revolutionary work of the last years of the Impressionism icon, which inspired the following generations of painters.

A few minutes later, a portrait painted by Pablo Picasso of Françoise Gilot, the artist's muse and partner for a decade, sold for $18 million, which rose to $20.9 million with fees and taxes.

"Femme Assise en Costume Vert," a painting that has not been up for auction for 35 years was the clear object of desire of two buyers, one of whom was bidding from Sotheby's New York headquarters and the other from Hong Kong.

The piece belongs to an exceptional group of paintings that the Spaniard created during the winter of 1952 and the spring of 1953, during the time when Picasso and Gilot lived together with their two children, Claude and Paloma, in France.

In an auction that lasted about four hours, the Haitian-American Jean-Michel Basquiat also stood out. His "Versus Medici," which was valued between $35-$50 million, sold for $50.8 million, slightly exceeding expectations.