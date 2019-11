- A handout photo released by Syria'Äôs official news agency SANA shows damages in the areas that were hit by an Israeli attack near the capital Damascus, Syria, on 20 November 2019.EFE/EPA/SANA

Israeli Merkava tanks are silhouetted against a dusty sky during a military training in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights next to the border with Syria, 20 November 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

A handout photo released by Syria'Äôs official news agency SANA shows injured people laying on beds in a hospital in Damascus, Syria, on 20 November 2019. EFE/EPA/SANA

Israel's "wide-scale strikes" against Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria have killed at least 21, a conflict monitor said Wednesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based monitor, said the Israeli strikes had killed five members of the Syrian Army and 16 from the Quds forces, which is linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.