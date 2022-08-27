Women stand in line as they wait to receive cash from a counter of the governmental Programme for families in need during floods triggered by heavy rains in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 27 August 2022.EFE/EPA/NADEEM KHAWAR

A man tries to cross a flooded area following heavy rains in Charsadda District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ARSHAD ARBAB

Flash floods in Pakistan kill over 900, force hundreds to flee their homes

Over 900 people have died in Pakistan since mid-June following a season of heavy monsoon rains that have triggered flash floods across the country, the National Disaster Management Authority reported on Saturday.

Pakistan's Meteorological Department issued a warning on Friday that the "river Indus at Kalabagh and Chasma may attain high to very high flood level ranging between 5,50,000 Cusecs to 7,00,000 Cusecs from 1200PST 27-08-2022 to 1200 PST of 28-08-2022."

The interior minister on Saturday confirmed that the Pakistani army had been deployed in all four provinces to assist local governments with the emergency.

(...)