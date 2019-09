A handout photo made available by the Aosta Valley Region's Press Office shows the Planpincieux glacier on the Grandes Jorasses on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif, issued 25 September 2019.EFE/EPA/AOSTA VALLEY REGION PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Municipality of Courmayeur shows an aerial view of the Planpincieux glacier (section of the glacier at risk of collapse highlighted by authorities in yellow in picture) on the Grandes Jorasses along the Italian side of the Mont Blanc (Monte Bianco) massif, in the Valle d'Aosta (Aosta Valley) region, northwest Italy, 24 September 2019 EFE/EPA/COURMAYEUR

Rome, Sep 25 (efe-epa) A glacier in Mont Blanc is melting and could collapse in a valley near the town of Courmayeur, in the Aosta Valley region in northwestern Italy, authorities warned.

Roads in the area surrounding the Planpincieux glacier, containing around 250,000 cubic meters of ice, have been closed as a precaution and a radar system is being installed to monitor the situation, local media reported.