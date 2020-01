The Bank of China Tower (C), designed with feng shui features, stands in Hong Kong, China, 11 March 2019 (issued 16 May 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters set fire to automated teller machines (ATM) outside a bank during an anti-government rally on New Year's Day in Hong Kong, China, 01 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/VIVEK PRAKASH

Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded Hong Kong's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings saying that the government has failed to tackle massive protests that broke out in June 2019 and have pushed the city into recession.

In a statement published Tuesday, Moody's said that it is lowering Hong Kong's rating from "Aa2" to "Aa3" — the lowest of the three "Aa" levels, which are given to financial obligations judged to be "of high quality” and "subject to very low credit risk." EFE-EPA