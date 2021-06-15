Spain's King Felipe VI (2-R) and Queen Letizia (R) pose for the media with South Korean's President, Moon Jae-In (2-L), and his wife Kim Jung-Sook (L) during an official reception for the three-day official visit in Spain, at Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 15 June 2021. EFE/ Ballesteros

Spain's King Felipe VI (R) receives South Korean's President, Moon Jae-In, during an official reception at Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 15 June 2021. EFE/ Ballesteros

Spain's King Felipe VI (2-R) and Queen Letizia pose for the media with South Korean's President, Moon Jae-In (2-L), and his wife Kim Jung-Sook (L) during an official reception ceremony at Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 15 June 2021.EFE/ BALLESTEROS

Spain's King Felipe VI (R), receives South Korean's President, Moon Jae-In (L), during an official reception ceremony at Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 15 June 2021. EFE/ JUANJO MARTIN

South Korean's President, Moon Jae-In (C), accompanied by Spain's King Felipe VI (C-L), reviews the honor guard during an official reception ceremony at Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, 15 June 2021. EFE/ BALLESTEROS

The president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, arrived in Spain on Tuesday for a three-day state visit.

He will meet with King Felipe VI and Queen Leticia of Spain as well as prime minister Pedro Sánchez during his stay in the Iberian country.

Moon’s will be the first formal state visit to Spain since February 2019, when the then-president of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, traveled to Madrid.

The Korean president’s trip was scheduled for last year to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Spain and South Korea.

Moon Jae-in and the first lady Kim Jung-sook will be received by King Felipe and Queen Letizia at the Royal Palace, who will later host a gala dinner for the visiting couple.

During his stay in Madrid, the Korean leader will also meet with Sánchez, visit the Senate and Madrid City Hall and participate in an economic forum.

On Wednesday, he will travel to Barcelona with Felipe VI to attend the inaugural dinner of the annual meeting of the Cerclé d'Economía.

The visit will conclude on Thursday in the Catalan capital with a tourism forum, which the king will not attend.