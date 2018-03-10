A handout photo made available by the Cheong Wa Dae presidential office shows South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong (L) meeting US President Donald J. Trump (R) at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018 (issued Mar. 9, 2018). EPA-EFE/CHEONG WA DAE MEDIA OFFICE / HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from a member of the news media after signing a presidential proclamation on steel and aluminum tariffs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

(FILE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong (C), and Kim Yong-nam, president of North Korea's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, after attending a concert, staged by the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) South Korean President Moon Jae-in reacts in the stands during the Women's Short Track Speed Skating 1500 m heat at the Gangneung Ice Arena during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Just days after the United States President agreed to meet with North Korea's supreme leader, much attention was Saturday focussed on the role South Korea's President played in facilitating this breakthrough in diplomacy.

President Moon Jae-in has been instrumental in bringing about the current diplomatic thaw with North Korea, dodging pressure from various sectors along the way with doses of patience and discretion, experts have said.

Moon's importance in his attempts at denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is evident in the fact that Donald Trump, known for his hunger for publicity, has let South Korea make the historical announcement of his meeting with Kim Jong-un, instead of doing it himself.

Moon assumed the presidency in May 2017, after early elections brought on by the impeachment of former president Park Geun-hye due to the corruption scandal and immediately announced a two-way policy to deal with Pyongyang which at the time was engaged in a flurry of weapons tests and a verbal war with Trump.

While he was in favor of maintaining the sanctions policy agreed upon with the US and much of the international community, Moon was also open to rapprochement with the North as he believed that the improvement of inter-Korean relations was essential to the process of denuclearization.

Those efforts at detente aroused suspicion in Washington and anger among South Korean conservatives - who dismissed Moon as deluded - but the president wished to use the Winter Olympics held in PyeongChang as a platform to articulate that rapprochement.

"Just two months ago we were wondering if there would be war and now we see a lot of progress thanks to Moon's proactive efforts to mediate," Chang-hee Nam, professor of political science and international relations at the Inha University in Incheon (west of Seoul), told EFE.

His ability to mediate has been hailed by many analysts after seeing the positive results of the exchange between the North and South emissaries at the backdrop of the Games, once again boosting Moon's approval rating by over 70 percent.

"Talks between the two countries have certainly helped, because talking is always better than not doing it, and in this sense Moon has been persistent and patient despite criticism of him being complacent (with the regime)," Chang added.

Kim Jung-Chull of the Institute for Peace and Unification Studies at Seoul National University believes that, in addition to Moon's thrust, the current North Korean openness is due to several factors, including the effect of harsh sanctions which even Beijing, the regime's main trading partner, has supported.

Therefore, he said also to EFE that "the role of South Korea as moderator is especially visible, since North Korea now distrusts China more" and Moon has managed to fill the gap left by Beijing, which acted as chief arbiter during the failed six-party negotiations of the last decade.

Continuing to strengthen its alliance with Washington and maintain the weak ties with Pyongyang will be key, said Chang, who believes that Moon will have to work even harder now to find common ground between the two parties and exploit and expand that space to the fullest.