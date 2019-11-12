Bolivians stand in a long line at a bank in La Paz on Monday, Nov. 11, a day after President Evo Morales stepped down under pressure from the army and police. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Young Bolivians stand at a barrier blocking access to the main square in La Paz on Monday, Nov. 11. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard (c) speaks with reporters in Mexico City on Nov. 11, 2019, to report that former Bolivian President Evo Morales had requested asylum in Mexico and that request had been granted. EFE-EPA/ Sashenka Gutierrez

The house of Evo Morales was destroyed in the center of the country

Bolivian officers took the streets after the resignation of their commander

Evo Morales, who resigned the Bolivian presidency on the weekend after more than 13 years in power after the military forced him out, accepted political asylum in Mexico for "humanitarian reasons," Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday.

"I inform you that a few minutes ago we received a call from President Evo Morales. He responded to our invitation and is verbally and formally requesting asylum in our country." Ebrard said in a hastily-called and urgent news conference in Mexico City.