Evo Morales, who resigned the Bolivian presidency on the weekend after more than 13 years in power after the military forced him out, accepted political asylum in Mexico for "humanitarian reasons," Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced on Monday.
"I inform you that a few minutes ago we received a call from President Evo Morales. He responded to our invitation and is verbally and formally requesting asylum in our country." Ebrard said in a hastily-called and urgent news conference in Mexico City.