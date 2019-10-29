Bolivian President Evo Morales and opposition candidate Carlos Mesa made shows of strength Monday surrounded by thousands of followers in an increasingly polarized nation, where at least five suffered gunshot wounds on yet another day of protests.
The opposition had made a call to intensify strikes that for several days have proliferated countrywide to decry the alleged electoral fraud favoring Morales in the first round of elections held Oct. 20 and pressure him into a runoff.EFE-EPA
