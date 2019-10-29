Indigenous people, supporters of President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, participate in an event in El Alto, where he called his followers to defend the headquarters of the Bolivian Government, before a siege that he said opposition is organizing for Tuesday, El Alto, Bolivia, Oct. 28, 2019. EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ

Bolivian President Evo Morales and opposition candidate Carlos Mesa made shows of strength Monday surrounded by thousands of followers in an increasingly polarized nation, where at least five suffered gunshot wounds on yet another day of protests.

The opposition had made a call to intensify strikes that for several days have proliferated countrywide to decry the alleged electoral fraud favoring Morales in the first round of elections held Oct. 20 and pressure him into a runoff.EFE-EPA

