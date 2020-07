Bangladeshi police officials stand guard as Regent Group chairman Md Shahed arrives at the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 16, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi police escort Regent Group chairman (center with helmet) Md Shahed as he arrives at the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 16, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi woman adjust her face mask as she leaves after collecting her swab sample at coronavirus testing center of the Mugda Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 14, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi health official collects a swab sample from a man at a coronavirus testing center of the Mugda Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 14, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

The authorities in Bangladesh said on Monday they have discovered another hospital issuing fake Covid-19 test reports, as a part of the government’s crackdown on this practice.

Two people were arrested for their role in issuing fake Covid-19 test reports after a team of the country's elite security force, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), carried out raids at Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital, located in Dhaka's posh Gulshan area.EFE-EPA

