Den Haag (Netherlands), 12/02/2021.- (FILE) - A vial of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine stored in Movianto in Oss, The Netherlands, 12 February 2021 (reissued 14 March 2021). The Dutch health ministry on 14 March 2021 said it was suspending the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, just days after pressing ahead with its use. (Países Bajos; Holanda) EFE/EPA/Remko de Waal

France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Slovenia on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the distribution of the coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

At a joint press conference with the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, after a bilateral summit in Montauban, French president Emmanuel Macron told a press conference that France was temporarily suspending use of the vaccine until the European Medicines Agency issues its review.

The EMA, which is investigating the cases and is expected to publish its findings this week, said Monday evening that “the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of side effects.” EFE-EPA