France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Slovenia on Monday became the latest countries to suspend the distribution of the coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
At a joint press conference with the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, after a bilateral summit in Montauban, French president Emmanuel Macron told a press conference that France was temporarily suspending use of the vaccine until the European Medicines Agency issues its review.
The EMA, which is investigating the cases and is expected to publish its findings this week, said Monday evening that “the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of side effects.” EFE-EPA