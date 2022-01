Several Chinese cities imposed confinements or restrictions on travel after finding new outbreaks of Covid-19 as the country prepares to host the Winter Olympics and celebrate the Chinese New Year, where mass displacements are common.

Apart from the confinement of the city of Xi'an, where residents cannot leave their homes since Dec. 23, partial quarantines have also been decreed in towns such as Ningbo, in the eastern province of Zhejiang, or in Yuzhou, in the central Henan.

(...)