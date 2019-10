An African migrant waves his hand as he and his comrade travel on foot heading to the Saudi border, beside a road in the eastern province of Marib, Yemen, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA ARHAB

Last year more migrants arrived in war-torn Yemen than to Europe’s shores via the Mediterranean Sea, according to a top UN official.

Ursula Mueller, the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, said migrants reached Yemen after undertaking an arduous journey through the hot desert without water. EFE-EPA